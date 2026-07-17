Mayor Mattie Parker urges families to join Fort Worth's Summer Reading Challenge

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker is encouraging families to spend part of their summer with a book in hand.

Parker visited the Fort Worth Public Library this month to read to children as part of the city's fifth annual Mayor's Summer Reading Challenge, an initiative designed to keep students reading while school is out and to help improve literacy across Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker CBS News Texas

"We're not a part of a school district, but we do have a responsibility to provide enrichment services and literacy services," Parker said.

The free program allows families to sign up online or at any Fort Worth Public Library location and track the number of minutes children read throughout the summer using an app. As participants reach reading milestones, including 1,000 minutes, they earn certificates, prizes, and entries into a grand prize drawing.

Parker said the challenge has become a friendly competition, with children eager to tell her how much they've read.

"Read whatever you want to read," she said. "Dog Man, Fancy Nancy. It doesn't matter to us. We just want you reading."

The program comes as Fort Worth continues to face literacy challenges. Fewer than half of public school students in the city are reading at grade level, according to city officials.

Research from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows children who are not reading proficiently by the end of third grade are four times more likely to leave high school without graduating. Educators often consider third grade a critical milestone because students transition from learning to read to reading to learn.

"Literacy is not just a slogan," Parker said. "We want every kid reading on grade level so they can be successful in life."

Parker acknowledged that improving literacy will take time, but said keeping children engaged with books during the summer can help prevent learning loss.

She also encouraged parents who may feel overwhelmed to take advantage of the city's library system.

"You're not in it alone," Parker said. "Come to the Fort Worth Public Library. Let us help you."

The mayor said expanding literacy is about more than improving test scores.

"You cannot export poverty," Parker said. "The only way you change poverty and the cycle is through education and opportunity."

The Mayor's Summer Reading Challenge is free and runs through the end of the summer at all Fort Worth Public Library locations.