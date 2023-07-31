Watch CBS News
Local News

Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center handing out free hydration kits

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center handing out free hydration kits
Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center handing out free hydration kits 00:21

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – For those of you working out in the heat, there's some free relief available for you. 

Complementary hydration kits are available at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center in Dallas as the record-setting heat sticks around.

They've got water, ice, towels, handheld fans and sweat bands – available for free. 

The kits will be handed out July 31 and Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is located at 1800 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75216.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 7:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.