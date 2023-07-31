Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center handing out free hydration kits

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – For those of you working out in the heat, there's some free relief available for you.

Complementary hydration kits are available at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center in Dallas as the record-setting heat sticks around.

They've got water, ice, towels, handheld fans and sweat bands – available for free.

The kits will be handed out July 31 and Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is located at 1800 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75216.