High temperatures this week could be record-breaking

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Heads up! This is likely the hottest week of the year so far in North Texas.

Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for the dangerous heat. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of our area until 8 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 112°.

CBS News Texas

Make sure you protect you and your family from the heat. Drink water, take breaks while outdoors, and look before you lock your car so that you're not leaving your kids and pets left behind.

Our high temperatures could climb close to our record high of 106° set back in 2012 – this afternoon's forecast high is 106°. We'll keep you posted.

CBS News Texas

We'll see mostly sunny skies today. Today is also an Ozone Action Day, which means the air quality can be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

CBS News Texas

On Tuesday, highs will be near records again! Our current record high is 107° set back in 2011. Our forecast high temperature Tuesday is 107°.

CBS News Texas

From Wednesday through Saturday, we'll feel the triple-digit heat and see mainly sunny conditions, which will keep our grass fire threat around for the week.

In fact, an Elevated Fire Threat will remain in effect for much of the week, especially for areas along and west of I-35. But we'll need to be careful area wide.

Dry conditions, hot weather and the lack of rain could help grass fires to develop and spread quickly, so avoid outdoor burning. Several burn bans are in effect in North Texas right now.

CBS News Texas

On Sunday, highs will be around 104°. There is a little glimmer of hope for rain. There is a 10% chance of a shower Sunday head of a cold front.

CBS News Texas

That front is expected to drop farther south into Monday and Tuesday, which could produce a few more showers. Stay tuned.