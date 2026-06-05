Mansfield leaders say city is "ready" as World Cup preparations accelerate

With the World Cup countdown speeding ahead, one question keeps popping up across North Texas: Is everyone ready?

In Mansfield, city leaders and local businesses insist the answer is a confident yes.

Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans says excitement is building – and so is the stadium that will host the Czech Republic national team during its North Texas stay.

"Let me tell you something: We're excited. Mansfield is ready," Evans said, calling himself "downright giddy" about the approaching global event.

Construction crews continue working around the clock, but the mayor says the project is on schedule.

"Yes, ma'am. One hundred percent. You see them working? They're doing that thing 24/7," he said. "All of the seats are in, the concession areas are being built out, and the field is in pristine condition."

Evans even shared a video of himself kicking a soccer ball on the new turf – joking that he looked like he knew what he was doing – before adding that the entire community is prepared.

"Our restaurants, our retailers are ready. And I think our citizens are ready."

Small businesses eye visitor traffic

For small businesses, the World Cup represents a rare chance to welcome visitors from around the world.

Micah Ryan, whose family owns Flying Squirrel Coffee Company in historic downtown Mansfield, says his mom – a devoted soccer fan – is already planning themed specials for fans.

"If there are people coming from Europe, from South America, everywhere… this is the best cup of coffee I've ever had in the world. And I've tried a couple," Ryan said with a grin.

Residents prepare for global attention

Residents like Alexis Molina say they're eager for the energy and exposure the tournament will bring.

"I know everybody wants to look good and get ready for all the cameras and pictures," she said. "Hopefully, there'll be a lot of pop‑ups with small businesses. We're ready to roll."

City aims to showcase Texas hospitality

Mayor Evans says Mansfield is prepared not just logistically, but culturally.

"The residents are ready to show that good old‑fashioned Texas hospitality like we do," he said. "It's going to be good. It's going to be great."

A public practice at the new stadium is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m., rain or shine. Evans says it will be the only public access before the July 4 match, and he insists everything will be ready in time.