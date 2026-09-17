Mansfield Timberview football embraces "One Shot" mindset under Jacody Coleman

The message surrounding Mansfield Timberview football this season is simple: Make the most of the opportunity.

"The motto is: One Shot."

On March 26, Mansfield ISD announced Jacody Coleman as the new head football coach and athletic coordinator at Mansfield Timberview. Coleman previously coached at Dallas Skyline High School, competing in arguably one of the toughest districts in Class 6A.

Now, Coleman is focused on making the most of his opportunity with Timberview, and he has set ambitious expectations for his team.

QB1 Steven Hall turning heads

Junior quarterback Steven Hall Photo courtesy of Kyle Hankerson

Junior quarterback Steven Hall has quickly emerged as one of the players to watch.

Through three games, Hall has thrown 15 touchdown passes while completing 68% of his passes. His early-season production follows a 2025 campaign in which he appeared in six games and threw 14 touchdown passes.

But for Hall, his progress has been about more than numbers.

In a Zoom interview with CBS Sports Texas, Hall discussed the mental challenge of entering last season as a backup and how that experience helped shape his approach this year.

Hall embraces leadership role

This offseason, Hall made leadership a priority.

As one of the younger players in Timberview's starting group, Hall said he understood that he needed to mature and take on a bigger role within the team.

"I definitely had to step up as a leader," Hall said. "Being a young guy on the team and one of the youngest people on the starting group. You just have to step up maturity-wise and act like them and be a leader."

So far, that leadership has helped Timberview get off to a 3-0 start.

Coleman sets high expectations

Timberview has reached the playoffs in each of the past eight years, but Coleman is not satisfied with simply extending that streak.

His expectations go beyond making the postseason.

Coleman said his expectation for Timberview every year is to advance at least to the third round of the playoffs. Anything short of that, he said, would not be considered a good year.

That mindset has spread throughout the team.

Timberview's players are embracing Coleman's expectations and are determined to make a deep postseason run.

For Hall, the ultimate goal is clear.

"If we go out every game and continue to play how we have been playing, we can definitely go for a state championship run," Hall said.

With a new coach, a confident young quarterback, and a 3-0 start, Timberview is hoping its one shot can turn into a season to remember.