Mansfield teen fatally shot; suspect arrested in East Dallas

By Doug Myers

MANSFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder Friday for fatally shooting a teen in a residential area, police said.

Elijah Hatton Mansfield Police Department

The shooting was initially reported as a welfare check just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cutting Horse Drive, according to Mansfield police.

The suspect, identified as Elijah Hatton, fled before officers arrived. Hatton was later arrested at an apartment complex in East Dallas by Mansfield SWAT officers without incident.

The 17-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. After life-saving measures were performed, he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim and notify the next of kin, according to Mansfield police.

"Further details about how or why the incident occurred are still under investigation," police said.

