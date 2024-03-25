Man who sexually abused a girl because "God told him to do it" sentenced to life in prison

McKINNEY – A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole after sexually abusing a child.

The child had told a family friend in November 2021 that Christopher Caudill, 46, abused her repeatedly between the ages of 11 and 17. She was 18 when she reported the crime.

She said that when Caudill was abusing her, he would justify it by saying "God told him to do it," and "that's what they did in the Bible."

The family friend reported the abuse to law enforcement. When interviewed by Carrollton police, Caudill admitted he sexually abused the girl and said he abused her because they had a relationship that was "a love like they had in the Bible."

The Collin County District Attorney's Office says Caudill had ongoing access to the child.

"It's revolting that this horribly evil person not only inflicted such prolonged pain and evil on a child, but also had the twisted nerve to use God and the Bible to justify it," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis. "We are thankful the jury saw through his deceit and delivered justice."

Caudill has been found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.