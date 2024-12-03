Man in van filled with explosives, guns intended to attack a North Texas church, report states

WHITE SETTLEMENT — The man White Settlement police found with explosives, guns, and ammunition in his van intended to attack a North Texas church, according to an incident report from the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The name of the suspect has not been released because police have not been able to formally charge him yet. He has been in the hospital since he was detained last week.

When he is released, White Settlement police said he would be charged with possessing prohibited weapons, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and resisting arrest, search or transport.

White Settlement police got a call about a suspicious white van from someone who lived on Jason Lane around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

When officers got there, they found a man inside who seemed to be having a mental health crisis, according to police. They spotted a handgun in his lap and what appeared to be an explosive device on the passenger seat.

As officers talked with him, they were able to get him out of the van and away from the weapons.

Police said the officers immediately detained the suspect and called the Fort Worth Fire Department Bomb Squad to handle the explosive devices found in the van. There was a rifle and an AR-Style pistol in addition to the handgun.

According to an incident report CBS News Texas obtained from the Fort Worth Fire Department, the bomb squad determined three of the eight devices found in the van were "indeed destructive devices."

The report also said the suspect stated he was planning to attack a local church. It's not clear which church he wanted to target.

According to police, the suspect is from Oklahoma, but some of his family members lived in the neighborhood where they found him and his van.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and ATF are helping with the investigation. There's a possibility additional charges could be filed federally.