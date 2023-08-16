Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, August 16 North Korean officials say soldier Travis King purposely crossed the North Korean border to escape the U.S. Army. Former President Donald Trump, facing his fourth indictment this year, is expected to turn himself into a Fulton County jail by the end of the month. Former Trump White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, wants the charges filed against him in Georgia moved to federal court. The death toll on Maui is now 106 and at least 1,300 people are still missing in Lahaina. Texas actor Matthew McConaughey and his son Levi have partnered with the nonprofit Baby2Baby to deliver emergency supplies to Maui. The Dallas County Medical Examiner is investigating nearly 40 suspected heat-related deaths over the last three months. Minors 17 years old and younger attending the State Fair of Texas must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is at least 21 after 5 p.m. starting this year.