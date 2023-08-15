Lewisville detectives investigating double homicide inside home

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Homicide detectives with the Lewisville Police Department are investigating after two bodies were found Monday, Aug. 14.

They were discovered inside a house in the 800 block of Ramblewood Drive, police said.

Detectives are working several leads, but said it appears the double homicide was an isolated incident.

There isn't an immediate threat to the community, according to the department.

Police did not release the victims' names, or more details about the crime.