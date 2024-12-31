Man arrested in Nebraska in connection to fatal Arlington nightclub shooting

ARLINGTON — A man was arrested in Nebraska in connection to a fatal shooting outside an Arlington nightclub that happened over a month ago.

Janderver Urbina-Betancourt, 22, was killed in the shooting, which took place around 5:25 a.m. on Nov. 17 at a nightclub in the 3200 block of Justiss Drive.

Just before 5:25 a.m., Urbina-Betancourt and another person reportedly got into an argument in the parking lot, police said. Moments later, multiple shots were fired and Urbina-Betancourt was struck. He died at the scene.

Multiple witnesses later told police information about the shooting that they said was consistent with evidence investigators collected, helping them identify the suspected shooter as 28-year-old Luigin Alberto Perez-Millan.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives said they determined Perez-Millan, for an unknown reason, began firing in the direction of both Urbina-Betancourt and the person he was arguing with. That other person was not injured and was later able to positively identify Perez-Millan as the shooter during a photo lineup with police.

According to Arlington police, on Dec. 28, members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Nebraska State Police located Perez-Millan, who was traveling on a highway in Seward County, Nebraska, about 620 miles away from the shooting. Officers conducted a traffic stop on him and took him into custody without incident.

There were warrants issued for Perez-Millan for one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He will be held at a jail in Nebraska before returning to Texas.

Detectives said they have not been able to identify any connection between Perez-Millan and Urbina-Betancourt and police said it does not appear the two of them interacted prior to the shooting.