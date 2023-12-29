Magnetic balls sold by Walmart recalled due to choking and injury risks to kids

High-powered magnetic balls sold by Walmart are being recalled because similar products have led to serious injuries and even death for children who swallowed them.

The recall involves 5 millimeter multicolored magnetic balls sold in 216-piece sets sold in a clear, plastic case and a portable tin storage box, according to the recall notice posted Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death," the agency stated.

The CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths from ingesting magnets, including two outside the U.S.

About 4,240 of the recalled Relax Magnetic Balls were sold exclusively online at Walmart.com from February 2022 through April 2023 for between $14 and $15. Made in China, the product was sold through Joybuy Marketplace Express.

Those who purchased the recalled magnetic balls can contact Joybuy for a pre-paid label to return the product for a refund.

Consumers can call the company collect at 302-426-4543 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific, Monday through Friday. It can also be reached by email at oversea-service@jd.com, or online at

The recall comes after the CPSC this month issued a series of warnings about toy magnet sets and the potentially grave danger they present to children who ingest them.

In August, the agency warned consumers to stop using another magnetic ball set sold online at Walmart.com for about $30. The agency cautioned the public after the product's seller, Guanjia Trade Co. of China, did not respond to the agency's request for a recall.