Low rain chances this weekend in North Texas, triple-digit heat returns next week

NORTH TEXAS – One of these things is not like the others…we ONLY topped out at 90 degrees on Friday! That's what a little cloud cover and rain will do to North Texas in August.

We even picked up a little rain at the airport!

Of course, some spots in Grayson and Somervell counties saw a few inches of rain. Some August rain without severe weather – we'll take it!

I do have low rain chances this weekend, but it shouldn't amount to much. Still, it'll keep temps below normal for Saturday. By Sunday, we're back to near 100° and we may meet heat advisory criteria if the forecast verifies.

Rain chances will be slightly higher through the morning hours Saturday for our Red River counties.

The showers become more hit and miss in the afternoon, but you'll have a little more luck seeing some rain the farther south/west you are.

Once we get to Sunday morning, it'll be low rain chances for our Red River counties in the morning followed by afternoon sunshine, heat and humidity.

The brief reprieve from the triple digits is short-lived. Feels-like temps will likely be in the heat advisory range by Sunday, and we'll definitely be dealing with some advisories next week as high pressure builds back in.