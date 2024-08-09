Watch CBS News
Local News

Low rain chances this weekend in North Texas, triple-digit heat returns next week

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

North Texas enjoys a cooldown, triple-digit heat to return
North Texas enjoys a cooldown, triple-digit heat to return 02:54

NORTH TEXAS – One of these things is not like the others…we ONLY topped out at 90 degrees on Friday! That's what a little cloud cover and rain will do to North Texas in August.

1.png

We even picked up a little rain at the airport!

2.png

Of course, some spots in Grayson and Somervell counties saw a few inches of rain. Some August rain without severe weather – we'll take it!

3.png

I do have low rain chances this weekend, but it shouldn't amount to much. Still, it'll keep temps below normal for Saturday. By Sunday, we're back to near 100° and we may meet heat advisory criteria if the forecast verifies.

4.png

Rain chances will be slightly higher through the morning hours Saturday for our Red River counties.  

5.png

The showers become more hit and miss in the afternoon, but you'll have a little more luck seeing some rain the farther south/west you are.

6.png

Once we get to Sunday morning, it'll be low rain chances for our Red River counties in the morning followed by afternoon sunshine, heat and humidity.

7.png

The brief reprieve from the triple digits is short-lived. Feels-like temps will likely be in the heat advisory range by Sunday, and we'll definitely be dealing with some advisories next week as high pressure builds back in.

8.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.