Lonestar begins professional service dog training at Canine Companions facility

Lonestar moves on to next chapter in journey to becoming a service dog

IRVING – After living with his volunteer puppy raiser for 14 months, Lonestar is off to professional training.

Over the last year and a half, CBS News Texas followed the journey of Lonestar, a Canine Companions pup in training to become a professional service dog. During that time, he lived with Larry Nelson, his volunteer puppy raiser.

On Feb. 7 Lonestar matriculated, which is graduating from living with Nelson and moving to professional training.

Lonestar was one of 24 puppies, including his new kennel mate, moving up to professional training that day. At the same time, eight dogs graduated from professional training and became full-time service dogs.

Nelson said Lonestar picked up commands very fast during their time together. Lonestar was one of five puppies he has raised over the years.

"He's a lot more outgoing than my other ones," Nelson said.

Lonestar crosses the stage on matriculation day, February 7, 2025, with his puppy raiser, Larry Nelson. Canine Companions

Lonestar went on many adventures with Nelson and at just nine weeks old, Lonestar made his very first visit to the CBS News Texas studio.

Nelson said the visits to the studio helped him blossom. Now, it's time for Lonestar's next chapter.

"All the dogs I've raised have a special place in my heart," Nelson said.

Elizabeth Maupin, a Canine Companions professional trainer, said Lonestar has an amazing personality for a future service dog. During the first few months of training, she said she will spend time getting to know his personality.

In six to nine months, after completing professional training, Maupin will be tasked with matching Lonestar with a permanent handler.

"I think he will want to try anything…and do it eagerly," she said.

At the end of professional training, the dogs are reunited with their puppy raisers when they graduate from the program.

What's next now that Nelson is an "empty nester"? He will get matched with his next puppy in the next two months.