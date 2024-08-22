Local Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Thursday morning, according to the Nacogdoches Police Department.

Roselyn Navaeh Smith

Roselyn Navaeh Smith was last seen around 7:45 a.m. on Tanglewood Circle. She is described as a medium-skinned Black female wearing a black shirt with gold letters that read "QUEEN," blue jean shorts, black shoes, and diamond stud earrings. She was carrying a backpack, a crossbody bag, and a clarinet."

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately, police said.