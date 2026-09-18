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Lewisville police search for suspects after jewelry store robbery

By
Giles Hudson
Giles Hudson
Giles Hudson is an assignment editor and digital content producer for CBS News Texas.
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Giles Hudson,
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

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Police are searching for the suspect or suspects involved in a robbery at a Lewisville jewelry store on Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. at Solomon & Co. Diamonds and Gold in the 4440 block of State Highway 121, according to the Lewisville Police Department.

No one was hurt, authorities said.

The CBS News Texas chopper showed a police presence and crime scene tape in front of the store.

solomon.png
CBS News Texas Chopper

Police have not said what was taken, and no description of the suspect or suspects has been released.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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