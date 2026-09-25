5 suspects arrested in Lewisville homicide case, including 4 in Colorado and 1 in Texas, police say

Five suspects, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with what Lewisville police say was a planned and targeted shooting that killed a man outside an apartment on Sept. 11.

Police responded about 8:38 p.m. Sept. 11 to the 200 block of East Corporate Drive after a report of a shooting, according to the Lewisville Police Department.

"I could not be more proud of the work our team has done on this case," Police Chief Brook Rollins said. "Our detectives have worked day after day, following the evidence across jurisdictions and state lines."

The arrests come two weeks after officers found an adult Hispanic man whose identity has not been released outside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel Jesus Rodriguez Perez Lewisville Police Department

Investigators said the shooting was planned and targeted, not random, but did not release additional details.

Four suspects, three adults and one juvenile, were arrested in Colorado and are being held there pending transfer to Denton County, authorities said.

Daniel Jesus Rodriguez Perez, 21, was arrested on Friday in Plano and taken to the Lewisville Jail. The three other adult suspects being held in the Adams County Jail are Gabriel Eduardo Olivo, 28; Erian Jose Espinoza Martinez, 20; and Carly Yoalbert Guerrero Aguero, 20.

All four adults face murder charges, while information about the juvenile is being withheld, police said.

Multiple agencies assisted in the arrests, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, Plano police, the Adams County and Arapahoe County sheriff's offices in Colorado, and Aurora, Colorado, police.

The investigation remains active, and police said additional information may be released.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.