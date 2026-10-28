North Texas high school principal arrested, placed on leave for allegedly failing to report misconduct

A North Texas high school principal has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest Tuesday on a charge of failing to report employee misconduct, authorities said.

Leonard High School Principal Jansen Dru Trotter faces a state jail felony charge for allegedly failing to notify the district superintendent or director of employee misconduct within 48 hours of becoming aware of evidence of it, with the intent to conceal it, according to the Leonard Police Department.

Leonard, a town of about 2,000 residents in Fannin County, is located about 60 miles northeast of Dallas.

Trotter's arrest comes about five months after the district announced his appointment as principal. He previously worked for Sherman ISD and Whitewright ISD.

Jansen Trotter Fannin County

In its initial statement, the Leonard Police Department did not identify the underlying misconduct, explain what Trotter allegedly knew or failed to report, or identify anyone else involved. The statement also did not specify when the alleged misconduct occurred.

Leonard ISD Superintendent Brad Maxwell said placing an employee on administrative leave is standard procedure while a matter is under review.

The district said it could not provide additional details because of the ongoing investigation and a confidential personnel matter.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and that they are working with other agencies and prosecutors.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as more information becomes available.