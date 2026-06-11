Man sentenced to 45 years after 50‑day LEGO and retail theft spree across North Texas and Oklahoma, police say

A repeat offender who authorities say stole hundreds of LEGO sets and electronics during a 50‑day retail‑theft spree stretching from Dallas‑Fort Worth to Oklahoma in 2025 has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Before the sentencing, Winston Love faced more than $1.3 million in bonds across multiple jurisdictions, according to the Watauga Police Department.

Theft trail began in Watauga

The case began with the theft of LEGO sets from a Target in Watauga. Investigators later linked Love to thefts across Dallas‑Fort Worth, Denton County, and Oklahoma, police said.

During the crime spree, authorities said Love was accused of taking more than 200 LEGO sets, about a dozen coffee makers, several vacuum cleaners, and multiple PlayStation controllers, totaling more than $30,000.

The case was tried in Tarrant County last week, where a jury found Love guilty.

On Tuesday, a Tarrant County jury sentenced Love to 45 years in prison and ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine.

Agencies coordinated investigation

In addition to Watauga police, investigating agencies included the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and police departments in Euless, Grapevine, and Mansfield.

CBS News Texas will provide updates when more information becomes available.