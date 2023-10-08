Law enforcement increase patrols in metroplex after attack on Israel

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police departments around the Dallas-Fort Worth area are increasing patrols after the deadly attack by Hamas on Israel.

The attack raised concerns it could expand into neighboring countries or provoke direct conflict between Israel and Iran, which funds and provides weapons to Hamas.

The Chief of Police in White Settlement, Christopher Cook said his department will have an increased presence after the deadly attack.

"Out of an abundance of caution with world events, we have stepped up patrols through increased presence at all places of worship, Air Force Plant 4, and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth," said Cook.

In Garland, police are monitoring all places of worship and said the department will allocate resources as necessary.

According to the Dallas Police Department, there are currently no credible threats in the city; however, DPD says it "constantly monitors and shares intelligence regarding any potential threats to events, groups or infrastructure in our city."

At least three Americans were killed in the attacks in Israel close to the Gaza border, according to an internal US government memo reviewed by CNN.

Earlier Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was "working overtime" to verify reports of missing and dead Americans after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel.

"We have reports that several Americans were killed. We're working overtime to verify that. At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans and there again, we're working to verify those reports," Blinken said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Sunday that American military ships, including an aircraft carrier and additional aircraft, were ordered to move closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the attack.