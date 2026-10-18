Visitors enjoy food, rides, and games on the final day of the State Fair of Texas

It may be hard to believe, but Sunday is the last day of the State Fair of Texas. People are checking out the food, attractions, and rides it offers, along with some deals for closing day.

"We lowered our prices at the gate. We lowered prices for parking. We've lowered the prices of the rides an average of about 17%," Rusty Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald manages midway operations and said there's something for everyone when it comes to games.

"We have 69 games out on the midway, and we're getting kind of low on the animals out there, so you can come win one before you get it," Fitzgerald said. "Actually, before the fair, I brought in $1.4 million worth of stuffed animals, and we're going to give them all away here at the end."

Impact is one of a kind because it's a new ride, and there's only one in the United States. There are a few of these in Europe. It's one of 78 rides on the midway, billed as an exciting family ride because you don't go upside down.

"We have the Thor now. The Thor sits at the back of the midway near the super slide, and the Thor is going to turn you upside down multiple times. It's not what I would call a family ride," Fitzgerald said.

It also wouldn't be a complete fair experience without some good food.

"We have all the fancy fair foods out there that everybody talks about, like the corn dogs, but I have some old-time favorites there. I'll tell you, in the tower building they have hot cinnamon rolls," Fitzgerald said.

Smokey John's is one of the 265 vendors cooking up a taste of home. Brothers Brent and Juan Reaves own it.

"It feels really good to impact on people through food because, it's so funny, the food creates emotions," Brent Reaves said.

"The State Fair is an opportunity to do what we love and bring good food to people across the metroplex," Juan Reaves added.

Whether it's Texas barbecue or the traditional corn dog, folks get the last taste of the state fair until next year.