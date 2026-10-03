Man accused of firing at officers in Lake Worth before hours-long barricade, police say

A man who opened fire from inside a Lake Worth home and barricaded himself for several hours was arrested Saturday without anyone being injured, police said.

Anthony Danenza, 40, faces multiple felony charges, including nine counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and four counts of deadly conduct, according to the Fort Worth Police Department, which assisted in the response.

Lake Worth police responded to a welfare concern in the 4200 block of Canyon Trail just after 11:30 a.m., where officers encountered Danenza in the front yard.

Police say he went back inside, grabbed a handgun, fired from inside the home, and barricaded himself. Officers established a safety perimeter around the residence, and the Fort Worth Police Department SWAT team responded to assist.

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After several hours, officers took Danenza into custody. No officers or residents were injured.

Fort Worth police are leading the investigation. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Lakeside police, and Saginaw police also assisted.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.