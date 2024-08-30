Labor Day weekend looking rainy across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Parts of Dallas-Fort Worth started off the Labor Day holiday weekend with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds from the upper Texas coast trough continued to rotate into North Texas throughout the morning and more cloud cover moved in as the weak cold front slid into North Texas later in the day.

Rain chances sit at 20% in the southeast to 40% closer to the front today.

The weather alerts remain in place through the Labor Day holiday for the daily rain and storm chances. Simply put, the holiday weekend won't be a complete washout and there will be dry times and some sunshine. However, stay weather-aware through the weekend.

The latest forecast data Friday morning showed less coverage for Saturday but if anyone is near an isolated storm, there is the possibility of a heavy downpour that could ruin a pool party or barbecue. The rain coverage will increase by Sunday and Monday.

With more clouds on the way, high temperatures will remain near or below the average high of 93 degrees for this time of the year. Without a few more 100-degree days in the forecast for August, North Texas is on track to end the month being the tenth-hottest August on record.

Stay weather aware this holiday weekend.

