Traveling for Labor Day? Here are some tips to make it smoother

45 million people are expected to travel for the Labor Day weekend despite rising airfare and gas prices.

AAA Texas reports that gas prices in the state are 92 cents per gallon, and airfare is 2% higher than this time last year.

1.4 million people are expected to travel through DFW International Airport for the Labor Day weekend. Monday is expected to be the busiest travel day, with more than 256,000 people anticipated to come through the airport.

Officials encourage you to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for International flights. Flyers are asked to plan ahead by checking the airport's website for real-time parking availability, security checkpoint wait times, and prebooked parking before heading to the airport. That's in addition to allowing extra time for screening, parking, and traffic.

Richard Shaver is flying to Seattle on Sunday for his Alaskan cruise.

"I do arrange to have one of my relatives bring me here so you can drop this right off at the gate. We always get here two, two plus hours in advance, and then if it's international, much longer than that just to avoid the crowd and make it drama free," Shaver said.

AAA reports top travel destinations include:

Seattle

Orlando

Boston

Denver

New York

Chicago

Los Angeles

Las Vegas

Anchorage

Atlanta

AAA encourages drivers to leave early to avoid peak traffic periods, monitor traffic apps for real-time updates, and drive safely by avoiding tailgating, staying alert, and rotating drivers when possible.