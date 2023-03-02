Fort Worth mother who slit daughter's throat sentenced to 50 years

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Krystal Judy Lewandowski, the Fort Worth mother who slit her 4-year-old daughter Czara's throat, pled guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Krystal Lewandowski mugshot (Credit: Fort Worth Police)

The 34-year-old's sentencing took place in the 396th District Court before Judge George Gallagher on March 2.

Lewandowski told police that her child was missing on August 23, 2020. At first, Lewandowski told officers she last saw her daughter in the back yard and started giving the 911 dispatcher details about her.

But Lewandowski changed her story and admitted to killing the girl. After slitting her daughter's throat, Lewandowski wrapped her body up and put the child in a trash can in their backyard.

According to the affidavit, Lewandowski told investigators that she hurt her daughter because she was told to. Lewandowski was later transported to The Alliance for Children to speak to a detective.

During the interview, the affidavit states she told the detective that she "saved" her daughter and was preventing something worse from happening.

Lewandowski was charged with capital murder of a child under 10 years old.