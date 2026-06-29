Klyde Warren Park reveals expansion plans, construction timeline

Klyde Warren Park, a top attraction in Dallas for more than a decade, is growing. Park and city leaders revealed details about the project on Monday morning, which will expand the park to 7.1 acres.

The park, which opened in 2012, connects Uptown Dallas with the Arts District over a recessed portion of Woodall Rodgers Freeway. The construction will span west to cover the remaining portion of the freeway, totaling 1.7 acres of new park space, according to the plans released Monday.

It will feature the Jacobs Lawn, a 37,000-square-foot green space that can be used for all types of community gatherings, performances and markets. In the winter, the lawn will feature an ice rink. Next to the lawn, the Overlook will give visitors a view of the highway traffic below them.

Rendering of the Jacobs Lawn HKS

The expansion will also include a two-story pavilion with 24,000 square feet of climate-controlled event space, plus a rooftop terrace.

"This expansion isn't simply about adding acreage. It's an investment in Dallas, an investment in the community and an investment in future generations," Klyde Warren Park chairman Jody Grant said in a statement.

Klyde Warren Park

"The expansion of this Park is exactly the kind of transformative investment we must continue to make throughout Dallas's urban core. It will add new green space for residents to enjoy while driving continued economic growth, connecting our communities, and enhancing the quality of life that makes Dallas a destination for families, businesses, and visitors from around the world," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in a statement.

Construction firm Archer Western won a competitive bid to work on the project, the same firm that built the first phase of the park.

Construction will begin by the end of the year, and is expected to take two years to complete.