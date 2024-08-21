Officials: Kidnapped Texas rideshare driver forced on 1,300-mile trip to Miami

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges after being accused of kidnapping a North Texas rideshare driver at gunpoint and forcing him to drive more than 1,300 miles to South Florida.

Authorities said Miguel Pastran Hernandez, 23, from Venezuela, is facing several charges including kidnapping, carjacking and possession of a firearm.

The probable cause affidavit said Pastran was picked up in Arlington by a rideshare driver on Friday, August 16th at around 10:30 p.m. and driven to a gas station that appeared not to be in service.

That is when Pastran took out a gun, according to the affidavit.

Officials said the victim offered Pastran any possession, but Pastran threatened to tie the driver up. The victim then begged to drive and Pastran ordered him to head for Florida.

Following Pastran's instructions, the driver drove until 11 a.m., when Pastran directed the victim to tell his children about a work trip while passing through Louisiana.

During the trip, Pastran discovered an unloaded 9mm handgun and its ammunition that the driver had kept in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

On August 17, they arrived in the Miami Beach area. That is when Pastran told the driver that he intended to kidnap a second person and hold that person for a $3 million ransom.

On August 19, Pastran directed the driver to go to a Dollar General in Hialeah for supplies. The driver hid in the bathroom, so Pastran grabbed the car keys and took off on foot when law enforcement arrived.

Three hours later, police located Pastran in Hollywood, with a loaded 9mm handgun belonging to the rideshare driver found in a bag he tried to discard while fleeing.

During an interview with police, Pastran admitted to kidnapping the rideshare driver at gunpoint.