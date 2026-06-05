Kiccdoe gunman gets life as federal crackdown dismantles violent Arlington gang, authorities say

Federal prosecutors say the violent Kiccdoe street gang that terrorized Arlington has effectively been dismantled, with 21 members and associates now convicted and one of its most notorious gunmen sentenced to life in prison.

Chauncey Ross, 22, was sentenced Tuesday to life in federal prison for his role in the racketeering conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Prosecutors say Ross shot and killed one victim, injured a young woman who was shielding her infant, and later recorded a rap song bragging about the murder.

In a news release, Arlington Police Chief Al Jones called the sentencing a "major win for our community."

"In Arlington alone, we documented more than 180 criminal incidents, many of them violent in nature, involving the members of this street gang," Jones said. "I have no doubt that our city is safer with these defendants off our streets."

Federal officials vow continued prosecutions

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said the life sentence should serve as a warning to other gang members.

"I will not tolerate gang-related violence in our district, so rest assured that our gang-related prosecutions will continue," Raybould said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said Ross's actions and the gang's violence justified the punishment.

"We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to dismantle violent criminal organizations that threaten the safety of our communities," Rothrock said.

Seven others already sentenced

Seven additional defendants have been sentenced, receiving prison terms ranging from 12 months to 188 months. Crimes cited during sentencing hearings included drive‑by shootings, attempted murders, narcotics trafficking and plots to kill rival gang members.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office:

Kyron Oates, 22, of Grand Prairie, received a 188-month sentence for RICO conspiracy. Prosecutors say he was one of two shooters in a premeditated attempted murder in February 2024.

Cortez Atkinson, 19, of Fort Worth, was sentenced to 176 months. Evidence showed he initiated a gang‑related shootout outside an apartment complex, where a stray bullet struck a 13‑year‑old girl in her bedroom.

KeyShawn Burton, 21, of Arlington, received 127 months. Prosecutors say he trafficked narcotics and joined group‑chat discussions plotting to kill a rival gang member.

Jaylen Jeshawn Franklin, 23, of Arlington, was sentenced to 122 months. Evidence tied him to two drive‑by shootings in 2022 and to posting a target house photo in a gang group chat.

Sir James Mack Williams, 22, of Arlington, received a 92-month sentence. Prosecutors say he was a shooter in a November 2022 drive‑by spree targeting two homes.

Raphael Opare, 19, of Arlington, was sentenced to 41 months. He admitted to narcotics trafficking and conspiring to kill a rival gang member in retaliation for an April 2024 shooting.

JaMarion Manogin, 20, of Forney, received 12 months after pleading guilty to two counts of using a communication facility to facilitate drug trafficking via cellphone.

Thirteen more await sentencing

Thirteen remaining defendants are scheduled to be sentenced between June and September 2026 after pleading guilty:

June 12, 2026:

Bradley McArthur Jr., 21, of Fort Worth – RICO conspiracy

Vernell Woods, 19, of Arlington – RICO conspiracy

June 18, 2026:

LaMarion Austin, 21, of Dallas – RICO conspiracy

Isaiah Wiley, 21, of Dallas – RICO conspiracy

Joseph Hill, 18, of Fort Worth — RICO conspiracy

Marcus Shaw, 20, of Arlington – RICO conspiracy

July 2, 2026:

Sadedrick Wilson, 22, of Fort Worth – RICO conspiracy

Dillen Opare, 20, of Arlington – RICO conspiracy

DaTraven Warren, 18, of Mansfield – RICO conspiracy

DeMarco Westmoreland, 19, of Mansfield – RICO conspiracy

July 9, 2026:

Michael Mensah, 18, of Grand Prairie – RICO conspiracy

Sept. 10, 2026:

Jakayla Totten, 21, of DeSoto – assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering

Sept. 17, 2026:

Blake Aaron Scott, 22, of Arlington – RICO conspiracy

The case was investigated by the FBI and Arlington Police Department and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.