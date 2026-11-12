Mother says video shows autistic, nonverbal son being abused inside Kennedale elementary school classroom

CBS News Texas

A Kennedale mother says she'll never forget the phone call that changed everything.

Briana Winkle says her son's school principal called to tell her there was video footage of her 7-year-old son, Maddox, being physically assaulted by his teacher inside his special education classroom.

"I was baffled. I was shocked, speechless," Winkle said.

Winkle says the footage shows Maddox, who is autistic and nonverbal, being repeatedly mistreated by a teacher at Patterson Elementary School in Kennedale ISD.

She recalls one particularly disturbing moment.

"There was a point that the pair came up and she had kicked him while he was laying on the ground," Winkle said.

For Winkle, the footage was difficult to watch. But she says there were signs something wasn't right even before she learned what allegedly happened inside the classroom.

She says Maddox had started crying when he saw the school bus, something she now believes may have been a sign he was afraid to go to school.

"It's heartbreaking. No child should be scared to go to school," Winkle said.

Winkle says she had no idea her son may have been a victim until another mother raised concerns.

Mother's complaint sparks investigation

On Aug. 21, Monica Davis says her daughter, who also has autism, came home with bruises on her arm. Davis reported the injuries to the school district and police.

That complaint led to an investigation involving law enforcement and Child Protective Services. Winkle says she was later contacted after investigators uncovered footage involving her son.

"If she didn't speak up, we would have never known. And those teachers could potentially still be there," Winkle said.

Winkle says the school district eventually showed her the footage more than two months after the incident.

In September, parents received emails informing them the special education teacher and a paraprofessional had resigned, effective Sept. 11.

But Winkle says the district initially did not explain why the employees were leaving.

"They said that they couldn't give us any information at that time. We didn't find out for what it was like a month later," Winkle said.

Kennedale ISD responds

CBS News Texas reached out to Kennedale ISD for answers about the allegations and its response.

The district provided the following statement: "Kennedale ISD has conducted its own internal investigation into concerns related to Patterson Elementary School. The District has notified all parents of relevant and impacted students throughout this investigation. Additionally, the employees involved in this matter are no longer employed by Kennedale ISD. Federal and state laws prohibit the District from disclosing confidential personnel matters or personally identifiable student information. Although the District is limited in the information it can disclose, it has taken immediate action upon notice of these concerns and throughout the review of its investigation. The District has implemented swift measures to address classroom oversight, staff support, and student safety. The District remains fully cooperative with local law enforcement and CPS throughout any external investigations."

The impact on Maddox

Winkle says Maddox is now receiving therapy and has not been to school in several days.

She says the experience has left her struggling with feelings of guilt and wondering what more she could have done.

"It's just really hard. And as a mother, I'm really struggling with the guilt aspect of it," Winkle said. "Something has to change."

Arlington police confirmed they are investigating the allegations. Child Protective Services is also involved.

No criminal charges have been filed.