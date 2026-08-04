In Texas Senate race, Paxton proposes tax cuts to make medications, housing, and living more affordable for Texans

In a sign of enthusiasm, a standing-room-only crowd with hundreds of supporters gathered in Allen to see Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

The attorney general discussed his plan, called "Protecting the Texas Promise."

He has proposed an annual $25,000 deduction on federal taxes for all out-of-pocket medical expenses.

He's also calling for a $50,000 tax deduction for first-time homebuyers and a subsequent $50,000 down payment deduction for people who move into a new primary residence.

Ken Paxton AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

His plan also includes a $5,000 tax deduction for expenses related to a healthy lifestyle, such as gym memberships and GLP-1 medications.

Paxton also wants to double the child tax credit to $4,400 per child under 17 and make the Trump Accounts for children permanent.

Paxton has previously said reducing federal spending is among his top priorities.

Asked how much his proposals would cost and how he would pay for them, Paxton told CBS News Texas, "Let me be clear. My number one idea is the Save America Act that has to be passed to protect elections. As far as tax cuts, I've never believed that tax cuts necessarily mean you have less in the treasury because often, if people are able to keep more of their money, they spend it and it runs through the economy."

Paxton will continue discussing his proposals at stops in Houston, McAllen, and San Antonio later this week.

A third recent statewide poll showed Paxton trailing Democrat James Talarico by two to three percentage points.

Paxton expressed confidence that he would turn the polls around.

"Once we have a chance to get our message out on what I have done vs. what he has not done, because he has accomplished nothing except really bad things, I think most Texans will not like."

At the event, various supporters said they don't believe the polls.

Regarding debates, the Paxton campaign said it is getting closer to finalizing an agreement with one outlet to do a televised debate with Talarico.

The state representative from Austin has previously agreed to do three televised debates.

Watch "Eye On Politics" at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming.

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