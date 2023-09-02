Political fallout from Ken Paxton's impeachment

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Ken Paxton's impeachment trial hasn't started yet, but there is already political fallout. Not just for the attorney general, but for other Republican leaders and lawmakers as well.

When House members first heard details of the 20 articles of impeachment against Attorney General Paxton, Republican Texas Rep. Charlie Geren of Fort Worth dropped a bombshell:

"I would like to point out that several members of this House while on the floor of the House doing state business, received telephone calls from General Paxton personally threatening them with political consequences in their next election."

Geren didn't identify the lawmakers he accused Paxton of making the threats. The attorney general's office didn't respond to our email requesting comment.

But text messages obtained by CBS News Texas between Michelle Smith, one of Paxton's assistants at the Office of the Attorney General, and Republican Texas Rep. Jeff Leach of Allen, show there were hard feelings over this matter.

Back in February, when Paxton asked state lawmakers to fund the $3.3 million settlement with four whistleblowers he fired, Leach told reporters he was troubled by it and wanted a hearing.

In a text message to Smith, Leach said:

"I won't be talked out of doing my job and fulfilling my oath."

In text messages back to Leach, Smith replied:

"I stood in 108 degree weather to get you elected. Never forget that. You want to go against me go ahead."

It was Paxton's request for money to settle the whistleblower lawsuit, House members say, that led to their investigation and the impeachment.

Some of Paxton's supporter's are targeting Republican House members who voted to impeach the attorney general.

Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers of Graford is among the majority of House members and Republicans who sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate. A conservative group, Defend Texas Liberty PAC, put up a billboard around Rogers' House district in Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties, saying he voted with 61 Democrats.

"This is something our PAC has done consistently with liberal Republicans wherever they are in the state," said Luke Macias, director of Defend Texas Liberty PAC.

Analysts say there is also political pressure on Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who's close to Paxton, and who will preside over the impeachment trial.

"I have to protect the jury," Patrick said during a one-on-one interview with CBS News Texas in July. "I have to keep this a fair trial. The defendant deserves a fair trial."

Political reporter Jack Fink asked Patrick about a Texas Tribune report that showed he received a $1 million contribution and a $2 million loan from Defend Texas Liberty PAC.

"There are people on many sides of this case who contribute to Senators and my campaign," he said. "And so, we will all take an oath of impartiality and that's not an issue whatsoever."

Republican Texas Rep. Justin Holland of Heath, who also voted to impeach Paxton, said the impeachment is dividing the party:

"There is a rift and it's unfortunate. I think what we should do as Republicans is focus on the victories that we've been able to do."

The impeachment trial is set to begin Sept. 5.