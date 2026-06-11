After Karmelo Anthony verdict, community advocates urge focus on conflict prevention

Now that the Karmelo Anthony murder trial has ended, some community advocates say the conversation shouldn't stop with the verdict.

"People are getting riled up on social media, and people I knew were basically telling me that I needed to really look at and be on the right side," Dr. Bruce Carter, with the National Opportunity League, said.

He spends much of his time focused on youth mentorship and violence prevention. He says both families suffered devastating losses.

"These momentary choices have ruined both families, and that's what I think we should be talking about," he said. "How do we prevent young people from making choices in a split second that can affect the rest of their life or their freedom?"

Call for conflict‑resolution focus

Carter says the tragedy highlights a need for more conversations about conflict resolution and de‑escalation.

"The disappointing piece is the adults," Carter said. "The behavior that I've seen online, outside the courtroom, from the grown folks doesn't help kids. It's the people trying to get likes, shares, and follows that we have made our heroes — and these people will lie, manipulate, and make up stories so they can keep you engaged."

Adults must model better behavior

He says there must be a better example and that everyone has a role to play.

"If two people have a conflict, one is going to say this is not worth my life, this is not worth my freedom — and if that becomes the norm, then there's always somebody who is willing to walk away," he said. "The person walking away, to me, you're the bigger, better hero in my mind than the person that stays there, and you end up with this."

He says he's seen firsthand the impact this can have on young people and believes this mindset could help prevent future tragedies.