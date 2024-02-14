1 killed in shooting after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade near Union Station

At least one person was killed in a shooting near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, at the conclusion of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday, fire officials said. Several others were wounded, according to police.

The Kansas City Police Department said on social media that "multiple people were struck" when shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage. Two people who were armed were taken into custody for further investigation, police said.

A person received medial attention after shots were fired near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, after the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 14. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

"Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims," police advised on social media. "Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through."

University Health hospital in Kansas City said it was treating four gunshot victims and eight others who were not shot. "Victims brought here from the Union Station incident are being treated by the best trauma specialists in the city," the hospital said. "Our entire staff is aware of the incident and all of our hearts go out to the victims and their families."

Images and videos shared on social media showed people in Chiefs jerseys and hats running away from Union Station as police officers and first responders rushed to the scene. Other images showed several people receiving medical attention and being carried away on stretchers.

Police posted a message on social media asking "witnesses to the shooting" to meet with officers at a nearby intersection. The Kansas City Police Department also said several children had been separated from their parents or chaperones and it had set up a child reunification location near Union Station.

A woman is taken to an ambulance after an incident following the Kansa City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the Super Bowl 58. Reed Hoffmann / AP

The office of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson posted a statement on social media saying Parson and his wife were at the parade when the shots were fired. "They are safe and secure," the statement said. "State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts."

"As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims," the statement added. "We also want to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol, KCPD, and other first responders for their quick and professional actions."

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media that she was also at the parade but had "been evacuated and am out of harm's way."

"I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates" from the police, Kelly said.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote on social media he was "praying for Kansas City"