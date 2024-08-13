Kamala Harris to release her first major economic plan as a presidential candidate

Harris unveils policy plans as Trump returns to X Harris rolls out policy proposals as Trump teases return to X 02:29

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver a speech Friday to roll out her economic portfolio in Raleigh, North Carolina, marking the first time Harris has released a major policy initiative since President Biden dropped out of the race last month.

Harris is expected to announce that she will make tackling inflation a "Day One" priority, as well as outline a plan to lower costs for middle class families, take on corporate-price gouging and an overall focus on lowering costs for Americans, according to details shared by Harris-Walz campaign officials.

According to the most recent CBS News poll, only 9% of registered voters rated the condition of the national economy as 'very good' with the economy and inflation ranking as the top issue of concern consistently across 2024 polls. Inflation has cooled since its peak in June 2022, but many voters are still feeling the financial strains. Prices are still 20% higher overall than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday's economic policy remarks come after Harris pledged to eliminate taxes on tips and raise the minimum wage during her rally in Las Vegas on Saturday, her only two economic policy proposals so far.

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally with Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at the University of Las Vegas Thomas & Mack Center on August 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

"When I am president, we will continue our fight for working families including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers," Harris said while speaking to rally attendees that included Nevada Culinary union members.

A Harris-Walz campaign official added that her pledge would require legislation.

This marked the first time Harris made a proposal on eliminating taxes on tips for service workers, a similar idea to one first pitched by former President Donald Trump, in June while giving a rally also in Las Vegas.

In 2025, lawmakers are set to have a major opening on tax legislation given the expiration of some tax changes made during Trump's presidency in 2017. Control of Congress will be key on this issue given that Republicans held the House, Senate and White House when Trump's 2017 tax cuts became law.

Since becoming the presidential candidate, Harris has underscored her promised commitment to serve the middle class as she campaigns across battleground states.

"When I am president, I will continue that work to bring down prices," Harris said at a campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday. "I will take on big corporations that engage in illegal price gouging. I will take on corporate landlords that unfairly raise rents on working families. I will take on Big Pharma and cap the cost of prescription drugs for all Americans.

Harris promised the over 15,000 attendees adding, "unlike Donald Trump, I will always put the middle class and working families first."

Throughout battleground states, voters often tell CBS News that the economy remains a top issue when heading to the voting booths.

"Workforce development, creating job opportunities, making sure everyone can advance in different career fields, " said Abraham Camejo in Las Vegas ahead of Harris' rally on Saturday when asked about economic priorities. "The policies that benefit big corporations and the middle class are different."

According to a CBS News poll, on having policies that will improve people's finances, Harris trails Trump with 45% of registered voters saying they'd be financially better off with the former president, compared to 25% for Harris.

Prior to becoming the presidential candidate, Harris embarked on an Economic Opportunity tour throughout 2024 in efforts to address voters' top concerns on the economy and to promote the Biden-Harris' administration's economic achievements. Harris was then campaigning as Mr. Biden's running mate.