Juvenile, 2 others face capital murder charges after child dies in Dallas shooting

DALLAS – A child has died and three suspects now face capital murder charges following a shooting in Dallas last month.

Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Wilhurt Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 22, according to a news release.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a child was riding in a vehicle when someone shot them, police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the child to a local hospital in critical condition.

On Dec. 2, 18-year-old Davon Sewell and a juvenile were arrested in Dallas and initially charged with aggravated assault. Balch Springs police arrested 18-year-old Jaden Watson on Dec. 8 and also charged him with aggravated assault, the news release states.

The child died from their injuries on Thursday, Dec. 26. As a result, police upgraded the charges against the suspect from aggravated assault to capital murder, according to the news release.

The juvenile's name is not being released.