JPMorgan Chase announces 244 layoffs as it closes call center at Plano campus

JPMorgan Chase is closing a call center at its Plano campus and laying off 244 employees, according to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.

The layoffs were announced Tuesday and affected employees will receive formal 60-day notices as required under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. The bank said workers will be eligible for severance pay and will receive assistance finding other positions within the company or through outplacement services.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, JPMorgan Chase said the cuts are part of an effort to consolidate a small operations team into larger existing operations centers.

"We regularly review our business needs and adjust our staffing accordingly — creating new roles where we see the need or reducing positions when appropriate," the statement read in part.

The company said it remains committed to Plano, where it employs more than 12,500 people and currently has more than 800 open positions.

"This impacts a small operations team that we are consolidating to our larger existing Operations locations," according to the company statement. "We are working hard to redeploy impacted employees."