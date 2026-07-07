Jessica Shepard's triple-double leads Dallas Wings past Liberty

Jessica Shepard had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for her third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 88-77 on Tuesday night.

Dallas (14-8) earned its eighth road victory of the season, after totaling just six over the past two seasons.

Paige Bueckers made her only 3-pointer of the game with 3:12 left in the fourth quarter to give Dallas an 82-70 lead. Shepard was credited with an assist on the play to become the second player in WNBA history with three triple-doubles in a season, joining Alyssa Thomas.

Shepard's fourth career triple-double moved her into a tie with Sabrina Ionescu for second-most behind Thomas.

Bueckers finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Dallas, which has won five of its last seven games. Azzi Fudd scored 12 points and Awak Kuier had 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Breanna Stewart had 29 points and nine rebounds for New York (13-9), which has lost two home games to Dallas this season. Jonquel Jones added 17 points and Ionescu scored 14.

Stewart made four of New York's 10 field goals in the first half, while the rest of her teammates combined to go 6 of 27 from the field to trail Dallas 47-31.

Dallas: At Toronto on Friday.

New York: At Minnesota on Saturday.