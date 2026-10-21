Jerry Jones rules out more Cowboys coaching changes but leaves door open for roster moves

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not anticipate making any more coaching changes this season. Additions to the roster are another story.

Jones said Wednesday at the NFL's annual fall meeting that the hiring of longtime defensive assistant Mike Pettine earlier this month was strategic and unique.

"(Pettine) had a background with our coordinators and was with us in the spring," Jones said. "It fit. He wanted to come help. That's a pretty significant qualifier for somebody that has that kind of background with everybody involved. So, it was as much about his uniqueness as it was about what we wanted to do to help us play better."

The Cowboys rank 30th out of 32 teams on defense after bringing in Christian Parker to serve as the coordinator. They are 2-4 after losing back-to-back games in which they combined to score 29 points.

Jerry Jones departs the NFL owners' meetings on Wednesday in New York. The Associated Press

Jones chalked up the struggles on offense to tactical concerns, not a lack of effort, after speaking with second-year coach Brian Schottenheimer.

"I've seen it not be what it's been in the last couple of games," Jones said. "Not only do I have expectations, I have a really sound basis of saying we're better than that and we can improve in the areas that have really frustrated us, especially last week."

Personnel moves could be coming ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

"I'll be real clear: I would be active if we could get a chance to help the team this year," Jones said. "That's important."

Saying he's frustrated and disappointed with his team's record, Jones does not envision selling, unless someone makes him an offer he can't refuse.

The state of the NFC East, with the New York Giants in first place at 3-2-1, Philadelphia also 2-4, and Washington 1-4-1, means Dallas could go either way. The past two weeks were the first time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger that every team in a division played twice, and all failed to register a win.

"It gives me a lot of promise," Jones said. "I see opportunity. And I see it legitimately because I know the things that we have the potential to do, both with our talent, both our schemes, adjustments I've seen us do in the spring — the kinds of adjustments that you might want to do between the halves."