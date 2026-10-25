Vice President JD Vance to hold midterm rally in Weatherford, Texas, amid tight Paxton-Talarico Senate race

Vice President JD Vance will headline a midterm rally in Weatherford, Texas, this Thursday, the Republican Party announced on Sunday.

The rally will be held at JRJ Construction on SW Ric Williamson Memorial Highway in Weatherford on Oct. 29, according to the GOP.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m., with doors opening at 10 a.m. Vance is scheduled to speak at 1:50 p.m., according to the announcement.

The vice president previously headlined a rally in Harlingen in September, where he acknowledged broad discontentment over the high prices in the U.S. but shifted the blame away from President Trump and Republicans.

"I know that there are people out there who are frustrated by the pace of progress," he said at the event, but "we have spent every single day fighting for you, digging ourselves out of the hole that Joe Biden left us in."

Vance also headlined a GOP rally in Tyler, Texas, on Oct. 13.

The vice president's visit will come after Mr. Trump's fourth scheduled event in the Lone Star State in the runup to the midterms. The president is scheduled to hold rallies in Lubbock and Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Mr. Trump previously rallied in Dallas in September for the RNC midterm convention, also known as "Trumpapalooza," in Denton in early October and then in San Antonio.

CBS News poll shows tight Senate race in Texas between Talarico and Paxton

A recent CBS News poll shows the Senate race in Texas is essentially tied between Talarico and Paxton as Election Day approaches.

The poll found that Paxton benefits from the state's overall Republican leanings, while Talarico draws support from voters' economic concerns and more favorable perceptions of his personal character.

Talarico's standing is also bolstered by a greater share of Democrats saying they will definitely vote, leaving the race up for grabs in the final weeks of the campaign. Higher Republican turnout could shift the balance in Paxton's favor.

Many Paxton supporters say they are backing him because he is the Republican nominee, they oppose Talarico or they want to support Mr. Trump.