2 Japanese boxers died from brain injuries after separate bouts at the same event

Two Japanese boxers died from brain injuries sustained in separate bouts at an event in Tokyo earlier this month.

Shigetoshi Kotari, 28, collapsed shortly after completing a 12-round draw against Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight champion Yamato Hata on Aug. 2. He underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma — a condition where blood collects between the brain and the skull. He died on Friday.

"Rest in peace, Shigetoshi Kotari," the World Boxing Organization wrote on social media. "The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his August 2nd title fight.

"A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, team, and the entire Japanese boxing community."

On Saturday, 28-year-old Hiromasa Urakawa died after suffering the same injury during a knockout loss to Yoji Daito. He had undergone a craniotomy in an attempt to save his life.

"This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card," the WBO said in another social media post on Saturday. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time."

Following the event at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall, the Japanese Boxing Commission announced all OPBF title bouts will be reduced from 12 rounds to 10.

The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC), gym owners and other boxing officials are under pressure to act and will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, French news agency AFP reports. They're also expected to have talks about safety next month, local media said.

"We are acutely aware of our responsibility as the manager of the sport," Tsuyoshi Yasukochi, secretary-general of the JBC, told reporters Sunday, according to AFP. "We will take whatever measures we can."

These are the latest high-profile boxing deaths in 2025. In February, Irish boxer John Cooney died a week after being taken into intensive care after his Celtic super-featherweight title defeat to Nathan Howells in Belfast. The 28-year-old suffered an intracranial hemorrhage during the bout.