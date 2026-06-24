Thousands of Japanese soccer fans expected at Paint Dallas Blue

Fans of the Japanese National Soccer Team, better known as Samurai Blue, gathered on Wednesday for Paint Dallas Blue, gearing up for the pivotal group‑stage match.

The fourth FIFA World Cup soccer game at Dallas Stadium kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday when Japan and Sweden hit the pitch.

Thousands of supporters are expected at Harwood Park, which has already begun turning into a sea of blue as fans of all ages join the festivities.

Festival atmosphere builds

The event features food, drinks, live music, cultural displays, and dancing. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to wear blue to support Japan ahead of Thursday's match against Sweden.

The event is organized by Downtown Dallas, Inc. and the Japan Ultras Nippon. The Ultras are a dedicated, highly organized fan group known for leading chants and drumbeats – and for cleaning up stadiums after matches, as they did following Japan's last game at Dallas Stadium.

Supporters share excitement

Fans say the event helps build team spirit before the big game.

"I love Japan. I've been a long time. I've been to Japan, maybe like, a couple times, and I went to the last fest last week in Plano, and I saw this on Instagram, so I had to pop out. It looks really fun, and I really want to get the jersey today," Justin Dang said.

Ken Fujita traveled from Japan to watch the match.

"I'm so excited to watch the game, but it is too hot. Yeah. So I'm very tired," Fujita said.

The festival continues until 9 p.m.