American mother living in Israel says U.S. evacuation effort "confusing" amid Israel-Hamas war: "It's a mess"

American mom of 3 kids in Israel seeks safety American mother living in Israel says U.S. evacuation effort "confusing" 09:22

Thousands of American citizens in Israel are waiting in fear as the U.S. works out evacuation plans. Among them is Jessica Nagar Zindani, a resident of southern Israel who has been living in a bomb shelter with her three children.

Nygaard told "CBS Mornings" on Friday that efforts to get Americans out of Israel have been "confusing."

"It's a mess," Zindani said.

"Not just a lack of information, but it's also really scary because just getting the kids in the car at this point is — it comes down to seconds," she said.

Zindani said the U.S. State Department's STEP program, which can help with assisting American citizens abroad during crises, "doesn't work" for residents like her who are not on vacation or a trip, "so it's not sending you the alerts."

"Basically we have had to facilitate calling the embassy, calling whomever we can to get any information, and usually that's none — that isn't any information," she said.

Dozens of airlines have canceled flights from Israel since Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday and Israel responded with retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip, which is run by the U.S.-designated terrorist organization. The U.S. announced Thursday it would begin arranging charter flights to help get Americans out of Israel starting Friday.

At least 20,000 U.S. citizens have reached out to the State Department since the Hamas attacks through online forms or via phone calls. A spokesperson said the department has sent messages to let people know they will provide detailed information to "any U.S. citizen who indicates interest in departure assistance."

After leaving Israel and arriving in other locations, people would be able to "make their own onward travel arrangements to the destination of their choice," the State Department said. It plans to "augment" the initial transportation options in the coming days.

The State Department also said it was in touch with multiple citizens currently in Gaza requesting assistance to depart. The spokesperson said the department was in contact with their Egyptian counterparts to explore "options based on the security situation on the ground and what is possible."

U.S. citizens needing assistance are being asked to reach out to the State Department via its website.

Zindani and her children are trying to go to California, where they have family, but are waiting for more information from the U.S. to help get them out of Israel.

"CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil said two of his children, who live in Israel, are also waiting for more information from the U.S. on when they will be able to leave.

"There are some commercial options as a fallback, but the government flights should come together," Dokoupil said. "We got an email saying to prepare, a 12-hour warning, but haven't gotten confirmation, which sounds like Jessica [Zindani] hasn't either. The communication has been a little bit lacking."

In a heart-wrenching decision, Zindani said her husband, whose family lives in Israel, has decided to remain in the country to fight for their home and support his family.

"He is going to fight for our home. He's going to fight for the ability to continue to have a home, and I cannot — I wouldn't deny him that, and I know how much that means to him," Zindani said.

Israel's military said Hamas' attack and ongoing rocket fire had killed more than 1,300 people as of Friday, and at least 27 Americans are known to be among the dead. In Gaza, the Health Ministry said at least 1,799 people, including 583 children, had been killed by Israel's retaliatory strikes as of Friday, with more than 6,600 others wounded.

Cara Tabachnick contributed to this article.