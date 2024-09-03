Isolated showers continue for North Texas before a beautiful weekend

NORTH TEXAS — An incredible, drier weekend is ahead for North Texas with lows starting in the 60s.

High-res futurecast does a good job depicting what we think is ahead: rain should taper off Tuesday evening, followed by a little more for the morning commute on Wednesday, and rounding out our chances with very isolated chances the next two afternoons.

A stray storm or two is possible in the afternoons with added heating and perhaps some breaks of sun on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center decreased the chances of formation for this disturbance in the Caribbean, but we'll still want to keep an eye on it early next week.