House fire in Irving leaves two people dead, fire department says

Two people have died following a house fire in Irving on Friday morning, the fire department said.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire just after 6 a.m. in a single-story home on Laurel Oaks Drive, just south of East Oakdale Road. The department also said that the fire set off some ammunition in the home.

While firefighters were fighting the fire inside the home, they found the two victims. It was not immediately clear how they were related. The fire was declared extinguished at around 6:40 a.m., with crews continuing to put out hot spots.

Video from the scene shows that much of the roof had collapsed.

The Irving Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.