Investigation underway following fatal West Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in West Dallas.

At about 1 a.m. April 11, police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Ingersoll Street.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot at the location.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals where one died from their injury, police said. The other victim is in stable condition.

Police said there is no suspect in custody and that this is an ongoing investigation.