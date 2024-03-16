If you have a Kia or Hyundai, take advantage of this free software update to prevent theft

Watch CBS News
ARLINGTON — Many Kia and Hyundai owners have experienced car theft, and others worry they'll be the next victim.

That's why the Arlington Police Department is teaming up with the Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center Saturday to give those owners free software upgrades to prevent auto theft.

You can go to the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Tech Center from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The update only applies to "turn-to-start" ignition systems with a steel key.

