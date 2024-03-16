Watch CBS News

Free Kia, Hyundai updates to avoid car theft

If you own a Kia or maybe a Hyundai, a free software update will be available to help keep your vehicle from being stolen. You can go to the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Tech Center from 9:00 this morning until 4:00 this afternoon.
