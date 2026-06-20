Nine hospitalized after 13‑vehicle pileup on I‑20 in Kaufman County

A chain‑reaction crash involving 13 vehicles, including four 18‑wheelers, on I‑20 westbound near FM 2965 in Kaufman County resulted in 24 people being assessed and nine taken to hospitals, authorities said.

Elmo Fire Department

I‑20 westbound was closed as crews worked the scene.

According to the Elmo Fire Department, a minor crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. near the 509/510 mile markers, followed five minutes later by a major wreck at mile marker 511 that caused the injuries.

Elmo Fire Department

Elmo, an unincorporated community in Kaufman County, requested mutual aid from College Mound and Wills Point due to the number of vehicles involved and additional minor crashes in the eastbound lanes.

"Please remember to slow down on wet roads," Elmo fire officials said in a news release.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.l minor crashes in