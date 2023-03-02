Hundreds of flights cancelled or delayed due to severe weather

Dallas-Fort Worth (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Hundreds of flights at local airports have been delayed or canceled as passengers wait for severe storms to roll over North Texas.

According to FlightAware.com, over 500 flights at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas-Love Field have been delayed or canceled due to the severe weather sweeping across the area. Much of North Texas is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. and severe thunderstorms have already formed in and around Wise County.

DFW Airport currently holds the top spot in the country for flight delays on the "Misery Map" on FlightAware.com.

If you are scheduled to fly out of either DFW Airport or Dallas Love Field this evening, make sure to check your flight apps your carrier for the most current information.