First Alert Weather: Parts of North Texas under tornado watch

A significant severe weather event is possible across North Texas Thursday. Large hail, destructive winds, and some tornadoes are possible.
Large portions of the area are under a level four moderate threat of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center. This is the second-highest risk level. It covers most of the Metroplex, including Fort Worth, Dallas, Denton, and McKinney.
The main threats from these storms will be wind and rain. However, some tornadoes are possible. There is a high chance a tornado watch will be issued early this afternoon. Be sure you have a plan in place for staying safe if you're caught in a tornado warning.
A few supercell thunderstorms could begin moving in from the south as early as 1 p.m. A cold front will push a line of severe storms towards the west at about 3 p.m.
That line is expected to impact the Metroplex mainly between 5 and 8 p.m., but the threat won't end until around 10 or 11 p.m. as storms move east.
Tornado watch issued for parts of North Texas
A large part of North Texas is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.
The watch area covers the entire DFW Metroplex, including Fort Worth, Dallas, McKinney, and Denton. The First Alert Weather Team is warning of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.
Supercells will move eastward across North Texas through late evening as storms form in the south and spread from the west. Initially, very large hail and a few strong tornadoes will be the main threats. As the evening progresses, wind will become the primary concern.
A tornado watch means conditions are ripe for severe storms and tornadoes. Stick with CBS News Texas for the very latest.
Ping pong ball-sized hail moving northeast
The severe storm in Wise County is moving towards Era, Gainesville, and the nearby area.
Severe thunderstorm warning update for Wise County
A severe thunderstorm remains in effect for Wise County until 3:00 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing ping-pong ball sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
As of 2:33 p.m., it was moving into Decatur.
Severe t-storm warning issued for Denton, Cooke Counties
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Denton and Cooke Counties until 2:12 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar sized hail.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wise County
Parts of Parker and Wise Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:00 p.m. This includes the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Springtown, and Boyd.
Ping-pong ball sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph have been reported.
Governor Abbott increasing readiness level of state agencies
Governor Greg Abbott has directed several state agencies to be on standby to help assist with severe weather.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) was ordered to increase the readiness of the State Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) ahead of the storms.
"The State of Texas stands ready to provide all available resources needed to support Texans as severe weather moves across large portions of our state," said Governor Abbott.
The agencies requested by the TDEM to report to the SOC are:
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
- Texas A&M Forest Service
- Texas Department of State Health Services
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
- Texas Animal Health Commission
- Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service
- Public Utility Commission of Texas
- Railroad Commission of Texas
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
- Texas National Guard
- Texas Department of Information Resources
The TDEM has also been directed to activate additional Texas Department of State Health Services resources. This includes the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, which provides ambulance buses and emergency medical personnel.
State firefighting resources will also continue to support local departments in West Texas. The National Weather Service forecasts an elevated risk of wildfires through Friday.
Cancellations and delays pile up at North Texas airports
DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field have delayed and cancelled several flights. The list is expected to grow as the afternoon goes on.
As of about 1:35 p.m., 158 departing flights have been canceled and 88 delayed at DFW (16% and 8% of flights, respectively). At Love Field, 49 departures have been cancelled and 8 delayed (12% and 2%).
Arriving flights are faring similarly. At DFW, 180 arrivals have been canceled and 77 have been delayed (18% and 8%). At Love Field, 48 have been canceled and 11 have been delayed (12% and 2%).
More cancellations and delays are possible as storms move in later this afternoon.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of North Texas
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several western counties of North Texas. It is scheduled to last until 7 p.m. this evening. A larger tornado watch will likely be issued in a few hours.
The counties included in the watch are:
- Archer
- Baylor
- Clay
- Cooke
- Eastland
- Jack
- Montague
- Palo Pinto
- Stephens
- Wichita
- Wise
- Young
According to First Alert Weather Team meteorologists, the main threats will be large hail and damaging winds.
Severe weather prompts closures across North Texas
Several school districts and other organizations are canceling after-school activities ahead of today's storms.
Here are the latest cancellations for this afternoon:
- Allen ISD: All after-school activities.
- Arlington ISD: All after-school activities, including after-school childcare, extracurricular activities, and scheduled Board of Trustees meeting.
- Birdville ISD: All after-school activities.
- Carroll ISD: All after-school activities.
- Cedar Hill ISD: All after-school activities.
- Dallas ISD: All after-school activities.
- Dallas Zoo: Closing at 3 p.m. today.
- DeSoto ISD: All after-school activities and programs.
- Duncanville ISD: All after-school activities.
- Fort Worth ISD: All after-school activities.
- Frisco ISD: All after-school activities.
- Garland ISD: Fine arts and athletic after-school practices and activities.
- Grand Prairie ISD: All after-school activities.
- Grapevine-Colleyville ISD: All after-school activities.
- HEB ISD: All after-school activities.
- Lancaster ISD: All after-school activities.
- Plano ISD: All after-school activities.
- Texas A&M-Texarkana: Evening classes and activities.
- Richardson ISD: All after-school activities, practices, games, and events. xPlore after-school programs will operate until parents can pick up students.
- UT Dallas: All evening classes and activities beginning at or after 5 p.m.
Stick with CBS News Texas for the latest updates as they come in.